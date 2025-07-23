Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $5,348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,077,243.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,144 shares of company stock valued at $47,296,288 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.16. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

