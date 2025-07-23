Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGV. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $463,000.

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $111.97.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

