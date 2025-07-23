Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,177,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12,698.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 47,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3,266.0% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 2.9%

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.94.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

