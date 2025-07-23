Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHDG. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 73,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.1%

PHDG stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $87.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

About Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

