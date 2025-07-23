Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,479 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.68.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Wall Street Zen cut Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

