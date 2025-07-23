Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,643 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,643 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

SCHA opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

