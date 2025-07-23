Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

