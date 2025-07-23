Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,905 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.84.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,624 shares in the company, valued at $31,134,739.20. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $233,275.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,895,350. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.59. Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.