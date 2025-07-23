Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 26 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in S&P Global by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.6%

SPGI stock opened at $518.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $517.59 and its 200 day moving average is $506.43. The stock has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.07.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

