Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,887 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $129.82 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 324.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

