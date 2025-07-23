Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 4,044 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $724.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63.
About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
