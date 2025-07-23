Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 756 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 137.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $228.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day moving average of $211.51. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $173.32 and a 1 year high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

