Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 848 Shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% during the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 525,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,758,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 150,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,681,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 29.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $160.62 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.91.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.79 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 50.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.