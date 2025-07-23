Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 933 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 598,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,695,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 404,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 337,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

