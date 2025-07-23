Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, EVP John Lewis Soderberg sold 32,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $1,349,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $4,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 565,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,200,378.16. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 184,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,735. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.96. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

