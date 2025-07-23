Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Republic Services by 380.8% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.16.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.82 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.43. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.