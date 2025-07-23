Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $291.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.