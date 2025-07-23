Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,841.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

