Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $160,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,934.18. The trade was a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,726.41. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $353.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.82 and its 200-day moving average is $287.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $359.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

