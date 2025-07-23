Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 618.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $337.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $348.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $130.08 and a 12-month high of $352.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

