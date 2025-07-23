Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 13,825.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCYB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 252.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCYB opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 0.33.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

