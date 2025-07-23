Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

