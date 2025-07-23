Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,102,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,646,455,000 after purchasing an additional 496,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,080,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,010,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,162 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,732,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,653,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,516,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,039,000 after acquiring an additional 968,026 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shopify by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.16.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

