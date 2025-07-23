Signaturefd LLC Acquires 663 Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 451.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brunswick by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 59.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Brunswick Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $87.65.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 142.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brunswick from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Brunswick from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 2,092 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $122,319.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,927.02. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

