Signaturefd LLC Buys 2,971 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 106.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 49,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QBTS opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 617.84% and a negative return on equity of 227.95%. As a group, analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,796,648.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,281. This trade represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Dilullo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,438. The trade was a 25.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock valued at $27,872,091. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QBTS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Williams Trading set a $20.00 price target on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

