Signaturefd LLC Has $53,000 Position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Maplebear by 35.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Maplebear by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Maplebear by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Maplebear by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CART stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $230,068.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 452,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,220,320. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 4,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $200,476.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,336.05. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,855 shares of company stock worth $1,807,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CART. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

