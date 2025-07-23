Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,252,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $196.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CATY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

