Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,693 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 135.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in UWM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.68. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $1,688,151.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,499,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,265.44. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,600,504 shares of company stock valued at $23,306,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

