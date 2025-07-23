Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 148.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAVA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 17,386.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 73,372 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CAVA Group by 768.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,081,000 after buying an additional 195,389 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,429,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Jennifer Somers sold 2,861 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $215,032.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 137,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,527.68. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,063 shares in the company, valued at $831,495.08. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $5,409,027. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.06.

CAVA Group Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of CAVA opened at $90.10 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $172.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

