Signaturefd LLC Sells 301 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM opened at $62.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.69%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

