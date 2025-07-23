Signaturefd LLC Sells 53 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.6% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $245.36 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

