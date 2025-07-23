Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 772,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Sila Realty Trust worth $20,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILA. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Sila Realty Trust by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SILA opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 41.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

