South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in South Bow were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,249,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,469,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $290,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $206,467,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth $126,068,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOBO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of South Bow in a research report on Monday, May 19th. CIBC increased their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

South Bow Trading Down 0.2%

SOBO stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.35. South Bow Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

See Also

