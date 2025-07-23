SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.5%

XAR stock opened at $215.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $137.09 and a 12 month high of $224.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.29.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.