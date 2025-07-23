SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,830 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $532,000. Croban bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,142,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 161,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, True Vision MN LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter.

XLSR stock opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $765.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

