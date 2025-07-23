SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Holdings Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 85,427 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 403.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177,079 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

SSNC stock opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $89.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

