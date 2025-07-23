Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after acquiring an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,697,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after acquiring an additional 815,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,636,000 after acquiring an additional 393,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,426,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the sale, the director owned 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 125,319 shares in the company, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

