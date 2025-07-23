Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 208.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,413,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 1,468.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Steelcase by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.90 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 127,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

