STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,599,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $534,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $238,836,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,439,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,828,000 after purchasing an additional 452,146 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 35,759.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 410,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,980,000 after acquiring an additional 409,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,216,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,130,000 after acquiring an additional 378,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $223.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.99. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.77%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.33.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

