Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 333.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Stride by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,062,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stride by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stride by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LRN opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $162.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

