Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1,277.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 127,009 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Mizuho reduced their price target on Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Teleflex Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of TFX opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.90 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.