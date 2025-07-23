Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 420.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 819.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,800. The trade was a 21.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,800 shares of company stock worth $735,890. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $307.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.