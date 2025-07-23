The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 354.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,940 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 742.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $95.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 20,872 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $1,878,688.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,499.99. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,313 shares of company stock worth $10,264,091. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

