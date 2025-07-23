The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $1,350,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 123.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 98,789 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $112,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,123.75. This represents a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New York Times Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

