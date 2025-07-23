The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $341.05 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $308.84 and a one year high of $400.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $398.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.94.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

