Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 152.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers stock opened at $126.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,770 shares of company stock worth $440,586 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

