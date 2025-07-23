Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Stake Boosted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 122.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.