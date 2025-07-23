Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TFC

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.