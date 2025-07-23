Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.