Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stake Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $31.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 261,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $6,719,856.10. Following the sale, the director owned 7,489,173 shares in the company, valued at $192,471,746.10. The trade was a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,560.89. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,276,809 shares of company stock valued at $31,561,623 over the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.77 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

